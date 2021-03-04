All news

Global Ethylene Market Report- Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Global Ethylene Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Global Ethylene Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Global Ethylene Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

The global ethylene capacity increased from 164.60 mtpa in 2014 to 191.73 mtpa in 2019 at an AAGR of 3.1 percent. It is expected to increase from 191.73 mtpa in 2019 to 286.40 mtpa in 2024 at an AAGR of 8.0 percent

Scope of this Report-
– Global ethylene capacity outlook by region
– Global ethylene capacity outlook by country
– Ethylene planned and announced plants details
– Capacity share of the major ethylene producers globally
– Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region
– Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned ethylene plants globally
– Understand regional ethylene supply scenario
– Identify opportunities in the global ethylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ethylene capacity data

Table of Contents
2. Introduction
3. GlobalEthylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review
3.1. Global Ethylene Industry, An Overview
3.2. Global EthyleneIndustry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024
3.3. Global Ethylene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019
3.4. Global EthyleneIndustry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects
3.5. GlobalEthyleneIndustry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019
3.6. Global Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019
3.7. Global EthyleneCapacity Contribution by Region
3.8. Key Companies by Ethylene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2019
3.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Ethylene Industry
3.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects
3.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projectsby Top 10 Countries
3.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
3.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects
3.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects byCountries
4. Global Planned and AnnouncedEthylene Projects
5. Africa Ethylene Industry
5.1. Africa Ethylene Industry, An Overview
5.2. Africa Ethylene Industry,Capacity by Countries, 2014-2024
5.3. Africa Ethylene Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2014-2019
5.4. AfricaEthylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2019
5.5. Africa Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2019
5.6. Africa Ethylene Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects
5.7. Africa Ethylene Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by Countries
5.8. Ethylene Industry in Egypt
5.9. Ethylene Industry in South Africa
5.10. EthyleneIndustry inNigeria
5.11. EthyleneIndustry in Libya
5.12. Ethylene Industry in Algeria
6. Asia Ethylene Industry
7. Europe Ethylene Industry
8. Former Soviet Union Ethylene Industry
9. Middle East Ethylene Industry
10. North America Ethylene Industry
11. South America Ethylene Industry
12. OceaniaEthylene Industry
13. Appendix

