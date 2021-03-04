All news

Global Juice Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Foodservice closures will have a very strong negative impact on on-trade volumes. Juice is a popular drink in the on-trade, in part because historically most visitors to Azerbaijan are from other Muslim countries. The ban on public gatherings will also contribute to much lower volumes in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Juice in Azerbaijan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Closures in foodservice bring on-trade volumes down to a fraction of their former levels

Juice losing out to fresh fruit as consumers seek to lower grocery bills

Lack of knowledge among consumers an obstacle to current value growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Juice to face increasing battles to retain its key consumers

Local brands to come to the fore in light of continued downtrading

Growing interest in healthier products to lead consumers to pomegranate juice

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

….continued

