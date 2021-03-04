Global Juice Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

The off-trade consumption of juice increased during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Germany. While juice is traditionally quite popular in Germany and widely consumed as a breakfast drink, it has suffered from the perception that juice products contain high amounts of sugar. However, COVID-19 positively impacted juice and led consumers to stockpile these products during lockdown. Juice has benefited from a revived healthy image as a drink that provides essential vitamins. As vitamins are…

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Juice in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Off-trade sales spike as Coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis revives interest in vitamin-high juice products

Retail sales rise as home seclusion increases time to experiment with premium juice and cocktail recipes

On-trade closures remove strong sales driver as ingredient for cocktails in bars and clubs

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Local juices from local fruit and vegetables offer way around supply chain concerns

Juice fits the bill as consumers look to naturally healthy options for a wider range of consumption occasions

Enduring concerns over high sugar content set to hamper retail sales of juice in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

….continued

