Global Juice Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

According to Euromonitor International’s health and nutrition survey 2020, 46.5% of Chinese consumers hold the view that it is better for them to avoid sugar in food and drinks, which represents a one and a half percentage point rise on the previous year. While this trend had been gathering momentum over much of the review period, considerable health fears stimulated by the pandemic encouraged consumers to take better care of their health and boost their immune systems to enable them to ward off…

Euromonitor International’s Juice in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Juice in China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growing demand for juice with a higher juice content

Growth in e-commerce hampered by requirement for cold-chain logistics and short product shelf life

Sales of juice via independent small grocers plummet due to school closures and subsequent drop in footfall during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Modest rebound for juice as companies leverage on preventative health

Players move into NFC and launch new products due to declining popularity of juice drinks

Convenience stores driven by chilled juice products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

