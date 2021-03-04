Global Juice Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

100% juice is expected to record a particularly strong decline in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 in Ecuador. Products in this category are relatively expensive, which will deter some consumers in Ecuador. Consumers in Ecuador are expected to be more price-sensitive in 2020 as a result of the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 crisis. As the country suffers economic hardship, job losses and a reduction of disposable income, consumers will prioritise their spending more. 100% juice can be ea…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011092-juice-in-ecuador

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-arbidol-hcl-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-glycated-albumin-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-weapons-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-drone-defense-system-market-size-study-by-application-drone-mounting-ground-station-technology-identification-detection-countermeasures-end-user-military-commercial-homeland-security-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Juice in Ecuador

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

100% Juice will see the effects of reduced disposable incomes following the financial turmoil of COVID-19

Juice drinks more resilient to consumers’ price sensitivity

Price key to company strategies as consumers cut back on spending

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

End of restrictions and effects of COVID-19 to boost growth of 100% juice

The economic repercussions of COVID-19 will have a strong impact on juice in the forecast period

Affordable fresh fruit means home-made juice remains a threat to the category

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105