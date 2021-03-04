Global Juice Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

On-trade sales of juice have been very badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as many of the foodservice outlets that normally sell juice closed during lockdown and have operated at limited capacity, if at all, since then. Overall off-trade volume growth in juice is therefore expected to plummet in 2020, while off-trade sales are expected to decline at a similar rate as has been seen across the review period.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Juice in Finland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

On-trade volume sales see catastrophic decline in 2020 as foodservice outlets close, while off-trade also suffers from limited growth potential and new taxes

Health-conscious Finns opt for organic in 2020, helping boost current value growth in nectars

Rising demand for smoothies points to higher value growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Although 2021 will see some recovery, players will need to focus on new product development and affordability in order to ensure growth

Health and wellness trends offer growth potential, thanks to higher unit pricing of smaller packs

Smoothies are increasingly visible in retailing and attracting more interest with a constant flow of new flavour combinations

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

