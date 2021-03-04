Global Large Cooking Appliances in Spain Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Large cooking appliances witnessed significant declines in sales in 2020, due to a drop in demand as a result of the lockdown which took place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which included non-essential store closures and rising price sensitivity. This scenario discouraged many consumers from investing in, or upgrading, big-ticket items due to financial concerns.

Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key

factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Hobs, Built-in Large Cooking Appliances, Cooker Hoods, Cookers, Freestanding Large Cooking Appliances, Ovens, Range Cookers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wound-dressing-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Greater prioritising of expenditure away from big-ticket items during lockdown negatively impacts demand for large cooking appliances in 2020

Increasing usage of large cooking appliances due to home confinement likely to encourage longer-term interest in category

Fairly consolidated at the top but private label and smaller players under “others” make good gains as consumers head online for more affordable models

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Freestanding cooker hoods set to record most impressive growth as consumers appreciate greater personalisation and decorative aspect

