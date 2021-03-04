Global Mermaid Tails Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Swimmable mermaid tails offer a great way for kids to exercise and have fun. This report studies the mermaid tails market. Generally, there are two type which include fabric and silicone materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mermaid Tails in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Mermaid Tails Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market 2019 (%)

The global Mermaid Tails market was valued at 82 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 115.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. While the Mermaid Tails market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mermaid Tails manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Mermaid Tails production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fabric Mermaid Tails

Silicone Mermaid Tails

Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Children

Adults

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Mermaid Tails Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Mermaid Tails Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Fin Fun

Mertailor

Sun Tail Mermaid

Dubai Mermaids

Swimtails

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mermaid Tails Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Mermaid Tails Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Mermaid Tails Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Mermaid Tails Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mermaid Tails Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Mermaid Tails Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Mermaid Tails Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Mermaid Tails Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Mermaid Tails Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mermaid Tails Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Mermaid Tails Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mermaid Tails Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Mermaid Tails Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mermaid Tails Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Fabric Mermaid Tails

4.1.3 Silicone Mermaid Tails

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Children

5.1.3 Adults

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Mermaid Tails Sales, 2021-2026

….continued

