Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market : Key Players Business Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2026

growing demand for monoclonal antibodies.

Manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of mixed-mode chromatography resin. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. Currently, there is no manufacturer on the Chinese market. With the development of Chinese mixed-mode chromatography resin production technology, the possibility to enter the global market is increasing.

The global Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Pall Corporation

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Tosoh Corporation

Merck

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Indonesia Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Central & South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic Type

Hydroxyapatite Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Monoclonal Antibodies

Non-antibody Protein

Polyclonal Antibodies

Others

