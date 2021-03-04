All news

Global Motorcycle Battery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Motorcycle battery market; it is made up of a plastic case containing several cells. Each cell is made up of a set of positive and negative plates immersed in a dilute sulfuric acid solution known as electrolyte.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorcycle Battery in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Motorcycle Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Motorcycle Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Brazil Motorcycle Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Motorcycle Battery Market 2019 (%)
The global Motorcycle Battery market was valued at 8314.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8769.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. While the Motorcycle Battery market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Motorcycle Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Motorcycle Battery production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Motorcycle Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Brazil Motorcycle Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
SLI
AGM
Lithium

Brazil Motorcycle Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Brazil Motorcycle Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Gas Engine/SLI
Electric Drive Train

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Motorcycle Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Motorcycle Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil Motorcycle Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Brazil Motorcycle Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Chaowei Power
Tianneng Battery

Johnson Controls
GS Yuasa
Exide Technologies
Sebang
Chuanxi Storage
Banner Batteries
Exide Industries
Camel
Nipress
East Penn
Leoch
Yacht
Haijiu
Pinaco
Furukawa Battery
LCB
Tong Yong

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Motorcycle Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Motorcycle Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Motorcycle Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Motorcycle Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Motorcycle Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil Motorcycle Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

