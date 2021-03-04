All news

Global Motorcycle Battery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Motorcycle battery market; it is made up of a plastic case containing several cells. Each cell is made up of a set of positive and negative plates immersed in a dilute sulfuric acid solution known as electrolyte.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorcycle Battery in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Market 2019 (%)
The global Motorcycle Battery market was valued at 8314.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8769.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. While the Motorcycle Battery market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Motorcycle Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Motorcycle Battery production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
SLI
AGM
Lithium

Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Gas Engine/SLI
Electric Drive Train

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Motorcycle Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Motorcycle Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Chaowei Power
Tianneng Battery
Johnson Controls
GS Yuasa
Exide Technologies
Sebang
Chuanxi Storage
Banner Batteries
Exide Industries
Camel
Nipress
East Penn
Leoch
Yacht
Haijiu
Pinaco
Furukawa Battery
LCB
Tong Yong

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Motorcycle Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Motorcycle Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

