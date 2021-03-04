All news

Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market in France Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country from 2020-2026

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) in France, including the following market information:
France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (B Pcs)
France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (B Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market 2019 (%)
The global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market was valued at 15270 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 22390 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. While the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (B Pcs)
France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
X7R
X5R
C0G (NP0)
Y5V
Others

France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (B Pcs)
France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Industrial Machinery
Defence
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (B Pcs)
Total France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Murata
Samsung Electro
TDK Corp
Kyocera (AVX)
Taiyo Yuden
Yageo
Walsin
Kemet
Samwha
Vishay
Johanson Dielectrics
Darfon
Holy Stone
Fenghua
TIANLI
Three-Circle
NIC Components
Nippon Chemi-Con
MARUWA

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Overall Market Size
2.1 France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 France Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 France Manufacturers Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Players in France
3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Companies
3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Companies

…continued

