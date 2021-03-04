Global Other Hot Drinks Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Sales of other hot drinks had started to experience declining demand prior to the emergence of the pandemic in both retail and foodservice terms, with 2019 experiencing warmer than usual temperatures during the winter. Meanwhile, a newer trend had emerged amongst an increasing number of consumers, particularly younger generations, showing a preference for iced drinks over hot drinks. South Korean consumers were increasingly looking for iced beverages regardless of the weather conditions.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200800-other-hot-drinks-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Other Hot Drinks in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blood-screening-market-size-study-by-product-reagents-kits-instruments-and-software-services-by-technology-nucleic-acid-testing-elisa-rapid-tests-western-blot-assays-and-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-by-end-user-blood-banks-and-hospitals-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-switchgear-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-insulation-air-insulated-switchgear-ais-and-gas-insulated-switchgear-gis-by-voltage-36-kv-by-end-user-td-utilities-industries-commercial-residential-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-advanced-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-epinephrine-autoinjector-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Other Hot Drinks in South Korea

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Marginal reprieve for other hot drinks in 2020 due to stay at home measures

Social media and “Home Café” trend drive experimentation in 2020

Dongsuh Foods remains leading other hot drinks producer

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Warmer winters could continue to adversely impact already limited demand for other hot drinks over forecast period

Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks to record weaker performance over the forecast period

Creation of “Home Café” during pandemic could still offer potential for small indulgences

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on hot drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for hot drinks?

CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

….continued

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)