Global Other Hot Drinks Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Sales of other hot drinks had started to experience declining demand prior to the emergence of the pandemic in both retail and foodservice terms, with 2019 experiencing warmer than usual temperatures during the winter. Meanwhile, a newer trend had emerged amongst an increasing number of consumers, particularly younger generations, showing a preference for iced drinks over hot drinks. South Korean consumers were increasingly looking for iced beverages regardless of the weather conditions.
Euromonitor International’s Other Hot Drinks in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Other Hot Drinks in South Korea
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Marginal reprieve for other hot drinks in 2020 due to stay at home measures
Social media and “Home Café” trend drive experimentation in 2020
Dongsuh Foods remains leading other hot drinks producer
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Warmer winters could continue to adversely impact already limited demand for other hot drinks over forecast period
Chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks to record weaker performance over the forecast period
Creation of “Home Café” during pandemic could still offer potential for small indulgences
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on hot drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for hot drinks?
CHART 1 Hot Drinks Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Hot Drinks Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 11 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 14 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
….continued
