Global Other Hot Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Volume sales of other hot drinks in the foodservice channel fell in 2020, but the decline in demand was much milder than for either or coffee. COVID-19 was not a significant factor: Other hot drinks are mainly consumed during cold weather, so the season for consuming them had almost finished by the time COVID-19 began to significantly impact consumer behaviour and purchasing patterns in Taiwan. However, demand for other hot drinks was negatively affected by unseasonably warm weather during the e…

Euromonitor International’s Other Hot Drinks in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Content:

Other Hot Drinks in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Unseasonably mild winter weather weighs on demand

Other plant-based hot drinks, particularly grain and oatmeal products, are the main driver of retail current value sales growth

Leader Mayushan Foods Co Ltd’s Max Green brand benefits from strong growth in demand for other plant-based hot drinks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased focus on health and wellness will drive modest acceleration in retail current value sales growth

Use of functional and fortified ingredients will increase

Manufacturers of malt-based hot drinks will intensify their efforts to broaden their appeal beyond children

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Other Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

