Global Packaged Food in Saudi Arabia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Packaged food is expected to be one of the best performing industries in terms of retail growth rates in 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19. This is because of consumer stockpiling which is fuelled by the fear of potential stock shortages as well as the continued uncertainty of the global pandemic. The closure of foodservice outlets is also driving an increase in retail growth rates as consumers are eating more meals at home. The implementation of the new 15% VAT is also expected to contrib…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop. Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Packaged Food in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Foodservice closures to hit packaged food hard in times of COVID-19

Sales to recover with the reopening of foodservice outlets

Recovery helped by growing strength of local players in consumer foodservice

Consumer Foodservice

Foodservice closures drive switch to home cooking

E-commerce to support foodservice during the COVID-19 crisis thanks to convenient mobile apps

Health and wellness continues to affect foodservice with COVID-19 shining a spotlight on healthy eating

…continued

