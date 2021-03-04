All news

Global Packaged Food in the Czech Republic Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Consumer stockpiling was observed in the Czech Republic in March 2020, when a state of emergency was declared in the country regarding COVID-19. However, this behaviour did not persist as there were no visible shortages of packaged food and all products remained available. At the beginning of the quarantine, consumers were less price-sensitive and purchased more expensive products. However, as the financial impacts of COVID-19 started to take hold and people faced the threat of losing their jobs…

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Packaged Food in the Czech Republic
Euromonitor International
December 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
Leading foodservice suppliers see drastic reductions in sales in March, with on-trade reviving to a degree during summer
Takeaway trends during lockdown inspire consumer interest in international cuisine
Sweet snacks see stronger declines due to being non-essential, whilst ice cream gets a summer boost after the wane
Consumer Foodservice

…continued

All news

