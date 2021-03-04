Global Packaged Food Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the packaged food industry in 2020. Foodservice closures and capacity limitations to prevent the spread of the virus have led to large spikes in retail demand for packaged food, at the expense of foodservice sales. Eating occasions have shifted into the home, and this has changed the way consumers eat and the products they purchase. Many shoppers in 2020 have been purchasing larger grocery baskets to account for more meal preparation and more time spent i…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200420-packaged-food-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-enclosed-busbar-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-360-fisheye-security-cameras-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-printing-for-packaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-disposable-respiratory-masks-market-size-study-by-products-lma-and-face-masks-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Packaged Food in the US

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Manufacturers shift focus from foodservice to retail, although some find it easier to adapt than others

Growth for food delivery has been key for packaged food sales to foodservice

More accountability for foodservice operators will mean more selectivity when purchasing ingredients

Consumer Foodservice

Foodservice operators struggle to stay afloat amid decreased demand in 2020, and have to adapt to survive

Foodservice industry may not see an immediate shift back to “normal”

Consumer foodservice will offer a vital gateway to new food items

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

CHART 1 Packaged Food Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Packaged Food Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 5 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

….continued

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)