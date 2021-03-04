Global Packaged Food Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, retail sales of packaged food is set to experience a positive uplift in current value growth for 2020, with COVID-19 restrictions increasing consumer demands for non-perishable goods.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200282-packaged-food-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-natural-fiber-reinforced-polymer-composite-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hydraulic-accumulators-market-size-study-by-type-metal-edge-welded-bellows-hydro-formed-bellows-and-other-bellows-by-hydraulic-accumulators-bladder-piston-diaphragm-and-others-by-end-use-industry-agriculture-and-forestry-oil-gas-aerospace-automotive-medical-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nitrogen-purge-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-epoxy-resin-market-size-study-by-physical-form-liquid-solid-and-solution-by-application-paints-coatings-composites-adhesives-sealants-and-others-by-end-use-industry-building-construction-automotive-large-heavy-vehicles-railroads-general-industrial-consumer-goods-including-sporting-equipment-wind-power-aerospace-and-marine-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Packaged Food in France

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Lockdowns force closures, severely impacting sales of packaged food to foodservice

Ongoing COVID-19 regulations impact independent foodservice outlets as well as suppliers

Flexitarian and organic products are on the rise, impacting options on offer from foodservice

Consumer Foodservice

The lockdown restrictions impact sales, as foodservice outlets are required to close

Rise in home delivery services as players adapt to the outbreak of COVID-19

The popularity of natural, healthy and French-sourced food rises

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

CHART 1 Packaged Food Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Packaged Food Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 5 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

….continued

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)