All news

Global Packaging Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Packaging Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Overall volumes of packaging have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers now prioritise packaged products, particularly in food, with previously unpackaged produce often wrapped and sealed. Larger pack sizes and multipacks have seen a sharp increase as people stock up greater volumes in fewer shopping trips, and impulse buys of trial purchase formats for food and beverages have consequently plummeted. Bigger formats in shelf table staples such as rice, pasta and noodles, canned/preser…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200423-packaging-industry-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-natural-fiber-polymer-composites-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dicalcium-phosphate-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

 

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/isocitrate-dehydrogenase-idh1-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-serveware-market-size-study-by-product-bowls-platters-chafing-dish-jugs-beverage-pots-boards-trays-compotes-tiered-stands-condiments-sauceboats-and-others-by-raw-material-metal-plastic-glass-ceramic-and-wood-others-by-application-household-and-commercial-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Packaging Industry in the US

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Convenience continues to rule food packaging trends in 2019, with high demand for flexible formats

Metal packs gain ground in soft drinks and hot drinks packaging in 2019, thanks to development in carbonated water, flavoured water and coffee pods

Metal expands across alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019

Refillables and reusables signal sustainable priorities in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019

E-Commerce rise fuels innovation in home care packaging in 2019

PACKAGING LEGISLATION

Far-reaching 2019 draft bill proposes EPR, deposit-return schemes and a host of plastic bans, while state authorities move forward with sustainability initiatives

CalRecycle pushes for ambitious state legislation to clamp down on plastic production and improve waste management

Maine proposes EPR bill likely to have knock-on effect nationwide, but progress in environmental legislation is paused by pandemic in 2020

RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

China’s ban on waste imports leaves the US struggling with mixed plastics

Closed Loop develops mapping tool to motivate cooperation and development in circular plastics, while Mondelez calls for collaboration over EPR programmes

MRFF announces success of pilot project in flexible plastic recovery and recycling

….continued

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT                                                      

[email protected]       

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)                          

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)  

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

COVID-19 Update: Global Car Rental and Leasing Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Localiza-Rent a Car, Eco Rent a Car, The Hertz, Europcar, Al Futtaim, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Car Rental and Leasing Market Research Report is a Proficient and In-Depth Study on the Existing State of Car Rental and Leasing Industry. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2022. Further, Car Rental and Leasing Market […]
All news News

Blind Rivet Nut Market: Supply Chain, Revenue, and Regional Analysis till 2029

bob

” “” Blind Rivet Nut market was recently published by Prophecy Market Insights. Blind Rivet Nut market research report offer in depth insights regarding the current, historic and forecast market scenario. Blind Rivet Nut market research report provide a comprehensive overview, with analysis of 15 countries with forecast in the premium copy of the report. Blind […]
All news

Global Moving and Storage Containers Market Outlook by Product Overview, Application and Regions 2025 | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Moving and Storage Containers Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Moving and Storage Containers industry growth. Moving and Storage Containers market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Moving and Storage Containers industry. The Global Moving and Storage Containers Market is poised to grow […]