Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

As states began to introduce lockdown measure across the US, many consumers began purchasing much larger quantities of groceries to build up a stockpile of food at home. Driven by reports in the media and online, there were widespread fears of food supply shortages and the risk of infection from taking too many trips to the store. Since consumers were purchasing enough food to last them for weeks or even months, non-perishable products were often favoured over fresh foods with shorter expiration…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200815-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dental-tourism-market-size-study-by-treatment-type-prevention-treatment-restorative-treatment-prosthodontics-treatment-oms-and-other-treatment-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-green-ammonia-market-size-study-by-technology-alkaline-water-electrolysis-awe-proton-exchange-membrane-pem-and-solid-oxide-electrolysis-soe-end-user-transportation-power-generation-and-industrial-feedstock-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sodium-glutamate-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-outdoors-advertising-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in the US

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Panic buying boosts demand for processed fruit and vegetables

Processed fruit and vegetables seen as better protected from COVID-19 than fresh produce

Increase in home-prepared food and drinks drives demand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

COVID places the spotlight on immunity and healthy eating

Demand for on-the-go pack sizes expected to resurface as restrictions are lifted

E-commerce set to continue its development as consumers shift online

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Frozen Processed Vegetables by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)