Global Processed Meat and Seafood in Georgia Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

All sub-categories in processed meat and seafood are seeing healthy growth in 2020, despite challenges created by COVID-19, with slightly slower growth more akin to historic norms expected over the forecast period. Challenges noted include problems within the local production of poultry, caused by the lower consumer spending power seen due to job losses and various financial impacts from COVID-19. This has resulted in many local producers decreasing their manufacturing volumes to 25%-30% of capa…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Processed meat and seafood remains robust in 2020, despite challenges from COVID-19

Processed seafood faces challenges from regional limitations, whilst meat substitutes remains negligible

Top players maintain status quo thanks to distribution strategies and price-to-quality ratios

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Biggest opportunities in processed meat: affordability, quality, and traditional values

Stricter quality controls set to inspire an organic trend with domestic producers

Trust trend for German-named products in meat and seafood set to continue

