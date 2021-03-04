All news

Global Processed Meat and Seafood in Georgia Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

All sub-categories in processed meat and seafood are seeing healthy growth in 2020, despite challenges created by COVID-19, with slightly slower growth more akin to historic norms expected over the forecast period. Challenges noted include problems within the local production of poultry, caused by the lower consumer spending power seen due to job losses and various financial impacts from COVID-19. This has resulted in many local producers decreasing their manufacturing volumes to 25%-30% of capa…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Processed meat and seafood remains robust in 2020, despite challenges from COVID-19
Processed seafood faces challenges from regional limitations, whilst meat substitutes remains negligible
Top players maintain status quo thanks to distribution strategies and price-to-quality ratios
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Biggest opportunities in processed meat: affordability, quality, and traditional values
Stricter quality controls set to inspire an organic trend with domestic producers
Trust trend for German-named products in meat and seafood set to continue
CATEGORY DATA

