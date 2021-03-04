All news

Global Processed Meat and Seafood Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

In the early stages of COVID-19 there was widespread panic seen across the US about potential food shortages, with most areas of processed meat and seafood benefiting from stockpiling. The strongest interest was seen in frozen and shelf-stable processed meat and seafood products, which are better suited for stockpiling than chilled products. This included many categories that had fallen out of favour among consumers, especially younger families, many of whom are sceptical of highly processed pro…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, P

rocessed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Processed Meat and Seafood in the US
Euromonitor International
December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Concern over potential food shortages drives growth in 2020
Meat substitutes benefits from question marks over meat production
Processed meat faces difficult future with multiple challenges ahead
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Plant-based meat takes root as new product development drives interest
Price expected to cast stronger influence over purchasing decisions as the economy shrinks
Seafood could see a long-term shift in consumption habits
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

