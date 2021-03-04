Global Processed Meat and Seafood Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Processed meat and seafood is seeing a positive boost in 2020, thanks to the increased rate of home-cooking due to foodservice closures as a result of COVID-19. Chilled and frozen meat and seafood sales are seeing a particular increase due to home-cooking (especially frozen, due to the longer shelf life and ease of storage), whereas shelf stable meat and seafood benefits from stockpiling, as consumers stocked up on cupboard fare in case of a decline in the availability of fresh meat and seafood.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200816-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-ireland

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-liquid-electrolyte-supercapacitor-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lpg-tanker-market-size-study-by-vessel-large-gas-carrier-medium-gas-carriers-small-gas-carrier-by-refrigeration-pressurization-full-refrigerated-semi-refrigerated-full-pressurized-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aerosol-propellant-market-size-study-by-type-dimethyl-ether-dme-other-hydrocarbon-hfc-hfo-others-by-application-personal-care-household-medical-and-other-aerosol-propellants-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-grease-market-size-study-by-thickener-type-metallic-soap-thickener-non-soap-thickener-and-inorganic-by-base-oil-mineral-oil-synthetic-oil-and-bio-based-oil-by-end-use-industry-automotive-construction-general-manufacturing-mining-metal-production-power-generation-food-beverage-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Processed Meat and Seafood in Ireland

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Processed meat and seafood sees boost from uptick in home-cooking and stockpiling, with meat substitutes continuing to gain

E-commerce channels develop rapidly, with Kerrigan’s Craft Butchers a perfect example of tradition and modern strategies

Leading players maintain the status quo, thanks to strong positioning and acquisitions

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105