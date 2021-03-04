Global Processed Meat and Seafood Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Processed Meat and Seafood in Bosnia and Herzegovina

As a result of consumers settling in and preparing more meals at home due to pandemic-related restrictions, retail volume sales growth of processed meat and seafood is expected to triple in 2020 while value sales growth is set to nearly double. In particular, value sales of popular chilled processed red meat and chilled processed poultry are approaching double-digit growth rates in 2020. Values sales of frozen processed poultry and frozen processed seafood are also likely to approach double-digi…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Processed Meat and Seafood in Uzbekistan

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Volume and values sales of Processed Meat and Seafood drop in 2020 due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Consumers’ concerns about becoming infected with COVID-19 sustain demand for packaged versus unpackaged Processed Meat and Seafood in 2020

Klas dd maintains leadership in highly fragmented Processed Meat and Seafood category in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for Processed Meat and Seafood to rebound in 2021 and then moderate

Health and wellness likely to influence demand for Processed Meat and Seafood over the forecast period

E-commerce to become established as a distribution channel over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

