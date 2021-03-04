Global Ready Meals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact ready meals with significant retail volume decline and minimal current value growth. With people spending more time at home, there was increased cooking and less demand for convenient ready meals. As in 2019, shelf stable ready meals records the highest current value growth. A degree of this growth was due to its long shelf life, as consumers stockpiled during the initial period of lockdown.
Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Ready Meals in Kazakhstan
Euromonitor International
December 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
More cooking at home leads to significant retail volume decline in ready meals
Local players dominate frozen ready meals
Shelf stable ready meals registers higher current value growth due to its affordability
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Once society returns to normal, consumers will look for convenience again
Pushing convenience will drive value sales
Players reinforce health-positioning to appeal to the growing health-conscious consumers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020
…continued
