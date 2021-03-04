Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

During the pandemic-related lockdown in early 2020, as well as now during the subsequent months of the year, sustained demand for rice and pasta, considered to be essential foods by most Tunisian households, continues, particularly as consumers find themselves preparing more meals at home. In March, many consumers bought substantial quantities of easy-to-store rice and pasta as they prepared to settle in for the lockdown, but there were no significant shortages and as the year has progressed the…

Euromonitor International's Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Tunisia report

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Tunisia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for essential rice and pasta carries on amidst pandemic in 2020

After a rise during the review period, demand for noodles drops abruptly in 2020

With strong position in pasta, Société Les Pâtes Warda maintains leadership in rice, pasta and noodles category in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sluggish rebound for rice, pasta and noodles over the forecast period

Foodservice volume sales of rice and pasta set to rise over the forecast period

Demand for noodles to continue to struggle over the forecast period

