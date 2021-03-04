Global RTD Coffee in France Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

All news

The negative economic environment which emerged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic led to most French consumers adjusting their spending habits with the aim of saving money where possible. This scenario proved particularly negative for sales of RTD coffee during 2020 as the category is rarely, if ever seen as a core area of soft drinks or a group of essential products. This situation emerged at an unfortunate moment for the category as RTD coffee had only just begun to become well-established…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Coffee in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Coffee in France
Euromonitor International
December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales of RTD coffee plummet as consumers focus their spending on core categories
Starbucks remains the leading name in RTD coffee
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The recovery of RTD coffee sales expected to be slow and difficult
Cold brew coffee presents opportunities for growth in RTD coffee
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

