Global RTD Coffee in Germany Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Following strong off-trade volume and current value growth, albeit from a low sales base, RTD coffee is projected to see a decline over 2020 as a whole. The measures taken from March 2020 to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country hurt the development of the category. Sales slumped through 2020 as RTD coffee is an on-the-go drink that relies on impulse shoppers and convenience channels like forecourt retailers. Thus, the increasing number of consumers working from home and restrictions on tra…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Coffee in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Coffee in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

RTD coffee slumps as Coronavirus (COVID-19) weakens the demand for impulse-driven products

Hot but shorter summer and the COVID-19-accelerated do-it-yourself trend dampen sales of RTD coffee in 2020

Strong promotional activities help the main players to minimise the negative impact of COVID-19 on impulse products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Uncertain future for RTD coffee as lingering impact of COVID-19 on impulse consumption and convenience channels threatens the category

Innovation is likely to be the key avenue to growth in the short to medium term as players try to engage with younger and health-orientated consumers

Vending offers potential alternative impulse and convenience channel as the effects of the pandemic linger

…continued

