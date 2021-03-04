All news

Global RTD Coffee in Vietnam Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

Although total volume sales of RTD coffee continued to increase from a low base in Vietnam during 2020, growth rates in the category were much slower than what was recorded during 2018 or 2019. In particular, on-trade sales drop substantially over the course of the year, dragging total volume growth down as retail volume growth accelerated. The reason for the emergence of these sales trends was the huge impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s society and economy. One of the major factors in…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Coffee in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Coffee market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Coffee in Vietnam
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Non-essential status of RTD coffee proves crucial as growth slows down in 2020
On-trade sales and grab-and-go sales in convenience stores come under pressure
Category players respond to pressures on demand with new launches
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Robust recovery expected in RTD coffee as sales continue to rise from a low base
The recovery of on-trade demand set to be crucial to overall category growth
Innovation likely to be seen as category players seek to capture rising demand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

All news

