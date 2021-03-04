All news

Global RTD Coffee Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Following the robust double-digit growth in both off-trade volume and current value terms in 2019, RTD coffee is set to post much slower growth rates in 2020. Pre-pandemic, RTD coffee was often purchased on impulse as a convenient on-the-go product, but the movement restrictions that were enforced in the Czech Republic because of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the retail sales of RTD coffee in 2020. During the initial lockdown period sales were visibly down. However, after the restrictions we…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Coffee in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumer demand for RTD coffee dropped heavily during the initial lockdown period in 2020, but the hot summer months provided an opportunity for recovery

On-trade sales sharply decline in 2020 due to mandated outlet closures, but the impact will be minimal

Al-Namura retains its leading position with strong advertising and promotional efforts, but competitive pressure mounts in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation will be necessary to boost the recovery of RTD coffee in the forecast period, mainly in terms of healthier new product developments but also packaging

In the forecast period, private label is set to strengthen its presence and increase competitiveness in RTD coffee

On-site outlets that prepare cold coffee will continue to pose a threat to the sales of packaged RTD coffee

