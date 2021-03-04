Global RTD Coffee Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

RTD Coffee in Norway
Having contracted during 2019, off-trade current value sales of RTD tea will return to growth during 2020.
Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
RTD Coffee in Norway
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
RTD coffee decline in 2020 is limited due to negligible foodservice presence
Nestlé Hong Kong records share growth thanks to innovation
Growing presence of smaller, imported brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
RTD coffee set to record growth as impulse purchases resume following the relaxation of COVID-19 measures
Importance of at-home consumption and off-trade channels is expected to grow
Zero and reduced sugar options set to gain momentum
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 13 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020
Table 14 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019
Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019
Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019
Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019
Table 21 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 22 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 23 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020
Table 26 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 29 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 31 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 32 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 33 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 34 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020
Table 35 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 37 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025
Table 38 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 39 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 40 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 41 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 42 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 43 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025
Table 44 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
Fountain sales in Norway
Trends
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
