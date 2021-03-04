All news

Global RTD Tea in Argentina Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

RTD tea volume sales fell at a double digit rate in 2020 as a result of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown measures, with many cash strapped Argentinians shifting towards cheaper alternatives. The ongoing economic crisis has lowered spending on non-essential items, with most consumers focusing on basic essentials. This placed considerable pressure on demand for RTD tea, which is seen as a premium beverage. Meanwhile, foodservice sales plummeted due to a massive decline in consumption occasions as a…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Tea in Argentina
Euromonitor International
December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown measures severely restrict RTD tea consumption occasions
Withdrawal of Fuze Tea continues to negatively impact demand
Fitoplus continues to benefit from lack of competition
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand among higher income consumers to support recovery
Producers look to attract customers with new innovative flavours
Rising consumer health awareness fuelling interest in green RTD tea
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

