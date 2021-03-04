All news

Global RTD Tea in Azerbaijan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

RTD tea will show a decline in off-trade volumes in 2020, as well as heavy volume losses in the on-trade. Consumers have been quarantined for much of 2020, and then switched in large numbers to working from home. As a result, they have bought more traditional green and black tea in the off-trade, rather than RTD tea. RTD tea is less compatible with home consumption, and is also generally more expensive.

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Tea in Azerbaijan
Euromonitor International
December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Switch to home-based lifestyles harms off-trade volumes
RTD tea heavily affected by on-trade closures
RTD tea fails to capture consumers’ interest
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
On-trade volumes to recover in line with foodservice and tourism recovery
Affordable local brands to help consumption to increase
Price sensitive consumers to trade down from RTD tea
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

