Global RTD Tea in Colombia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2020

In 2020, COVID-19 deepened the declining trend RTD tea was already experiencing during the review period. Off-trade negative growth rates increased, while the marginally positive on-trade volume performance in 2019 slumped into double-digit negative growth territory. More sceptical and health-aware consumers were already switching to healthier alternatives and novel aloe vera-based drinks, as health awareness increased even pre-pandemic. This trend was exacerbated as COVID-19 took hold, as consu…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010576-rtd-tea-in-colombia

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/phosphate-types-applications-and-regional-markets-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-school-administration-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-education-data-security-tools-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/alpha-4-beta-7-a4b7-integrin-inhibitor—pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Tea in Colombia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

RTD tea sinks further as COVID-19 pandemic takes hold

Postobón increases already strong lead of concentrated category

Health factors negatively impact performance

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Category’s decline set to continue over forecast period

Category to suffer from unhealthy image

Kombucha likely to remain negligible

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105