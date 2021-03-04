Global RTD Tea Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2020, on-trade volume sales of RTD tea is set to record a significant decline, with foodservice outlets closing across the country for three months, followed by strict restrictions in place upon opening. These restrictions, partnered with consumers ongoing fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus, is set to lead to a double-digit decline for on-trade volume growth in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

RTD Tea in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Off-trade sales rise as the outbreak of COVID-19 increases at-home consumption

The increasing interest in the health and wellness trend, boosted by the outbreak of COVID-19, supports sales

Danone Tikvesli Gida and Dogadan Gida Urunleri boost share, while private label offerings gain ground

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The recovery of foodservice leads to double-digit growth for on-trade volume sales

The health and wellness trend, boosted by the outbreak of COVID-19, shapes new product development

Discounters and e-commerce are set to increase their share over the coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

