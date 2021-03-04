All news

Global RTD Tea Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Prior to the pandemic, increasingly sophisticated consumer demand meant consumer purchasing decisions were increasingly based on more value-added aspects such as packaging, taste, and brand image. Therefore, milk tea from street stalls/kiosks gradually became the first choice instead of RTD milk tea among consumers. Milk tea from street stalls/kiosks usually mixes tea with cheese, cream, fruit, and different levels of sugar content to create multifaceted flavours of milk tea. Moreover, the short…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

RTD Tea in China
Euromonitor International
December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Category further hindered by the pandemic in addition to competition from street stalls/kiosks
Guangdong Jiaduobao Beverage & Food Co Ltd experiences ongoing sales decline
Launch of alcoholic RTD tea variants blurs category lines
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

