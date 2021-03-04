All news

Global RTD Tea Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Although RTD tea is expected to record dramatic on-trade sales due to outlet closures during the national COVID-19 lockdown, unlike other categories in soft drinks, RTD tea is also expected to record dramatic losses in off-trade volume sales. This is due to the fact that RTD tea relies on on-the-go and impulse purchases, as most products in this category are primarily sold in smaller bottles for convenience and portability. These kinds of purchases almost disappeared completely in 2020 whilst th…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011251-rtd-tea-in-ecuador

 

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

RTD Tea in Ecuador

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

RTD tea hit hard by reduction of impulse sales in COVID-19 crisis

On-trade sales suffer drastic losses as outlets close

Category continues to respond to sugar tax

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Off-trade sales recover as consumers are released from home confinement

Category suffers from negative perceptions following product reformulations

On-trade sales to recover as bars, restaurants and cafés resume business-as-usual

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

 

