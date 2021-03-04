Global RTD Tea Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

RTD tea is expected to record a significant decline of on-trade volume and value sales in 2020 as a result of the widespread closure of foodservice outlets in Greece following the outbreak of COVID-19. Outlets remained closed from mid-March until late April. Although this is not usually the peak season for RTD tea, which tends to sell better in summer months, COVID-19 will continue to affect footfall in foodservice outlets in 2020 as a result of travel restrictions and social distancing measures…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011255-rtd-tea-in-greece

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-acrylonitrile-styrene-acrylate-for-automotive-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-contrast-injector-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/europe-electric-bus-charging-station-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hydraulic-motors-market-size-study-by-type-hydraulic-gear-motor-vane-motor-piston-motor-by-application-off-road-industrial-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

RTD Tea in Greece

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice closures to hit on-trade sales as travel restrictions continue to reduce footfall

Off-trade demand fails to account for on-trade losses

Delta Foods SA focuses on health and wellness product innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Life to spur growth for Delta SA

RTD tea appeals to on-the-go consumers

Health and wellness continues to penetrate RTD tea

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105