Global RTD Tea Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

RTD tea recorded an underwhelming performance in Italy during 2020 as the category was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the official response to it, resulting in off-trade value and volume growth rates diving into negative territory over the course of the year. One of the main factors to take into consideration is that the economic recession that has emerged from the COVID-19 situation suppressed discretionary spending, with most people’s attention focused on the basic essentials…
Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
RTD Tea in Italy
Euromonitor International
December 2020
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
RTD tea suffers from effects of lockdown and relatively cool summer weather
Shutdown of the consumer foodservice industry negatively impacts sales of RTD tea
Increasing interest in health and wellness variants results in new trends emerging
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery of foodservice sales of RTD tea to take longer than recovery of retail sales
Innovation in RTD tea set to focus on health and wellness
Flavour innovation and the rise of functional/fortified RTD tea set to be major trends
CATEGORY DATA
……Continuned
