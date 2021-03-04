All news

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium–sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89–92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 °C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-Sulfur Battery in France, including the following market information:
France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Top Five Competitors in France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 (%)
The global Sodium-Sulfur Battery market was valued at 85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 545.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 59.2% during the forecast period. While the Sodium-Sulfur Battery market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium-Sulfur Battery production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Power Industry
Renewable Energy Industry
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)
Total France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
NGK
Sesse-power
Wuhuhaili

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

