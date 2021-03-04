All news

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium–sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89–92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 °C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6222451-sodium-sulfur-battery-market-in-southeast-asia-manufacturing

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-Sulfur Battery in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 (%)
The global Sodium-Sulfur Battery market was valued at 85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 545.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 59.2% during the forecast period. While the Sodium-Sulfur Battery market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vegetable-glycerin-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-09

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium-Sulfur Battery production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/leather-chair-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-05

Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Power Industry
Renewable Energy Industry
Other

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/precision-harvesters-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-02

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)
Total Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
NGK
Sesse-power
Wuhuhaili

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/homewares-market-2020-global-growth-opportunities-consumption-revenue-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-05

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Current Scenario of Wireless Sensor Networks Market by Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape

mangesh

The latest report on the Wireless Sensor Networks market by In4Research provides a brief overview of the Industry along with the product definition and market scope. The sections following the introductory chapter provide an in-depth study of the Wireless Sensor Networks market based on extensive research analysis. Along with the market dynamics, the report also […]
All news

Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2030

atul

Market Overview of Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market The Tire Recycling Downstream Product market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market […]
All news News

Explosion Proof Equipment Market 2020 Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends By 2027

Eric Lee

Rising safety concerns surrounding industrial premises, augmenting need to minimize the risk of explosions, and the increasing need for safety enhancements are stimulating the market expansion. The Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is estimated to garner a valuation of USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.5%, according to the recent analysis by […]