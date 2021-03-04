All news

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium–sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89–92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 °C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6222455-sodium-sulfur-battery-market-in-vietnam-manufacturing-and

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-Sulfur Battery in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-insulating-tapes-market-report-2019-market-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-2021-02-09

The global Sodium-Sulfur Battery market was valued at 85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 545.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 59.2% during the forecast period. While the Sodium-Sulfur Battery market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium-Sulfur Battery production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aerospace-composites-market-2021-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2030-2021-02-05

Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Power Industry
Renewable Energy Industry
Other

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/japonica-rice-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast—2025-2021-02-02

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)
Total Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
NGK
Sesse-power
Wuhuhaili

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/women-innerwea-global-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-05

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Soil Conditioners Market 2021 Will Reflect Significant Growth in Future with Size, Share, Growth, and Key Companies Analysis- Dow Chemical, BASF, Akzo Nobel, Solvay, Clariant International, etc.

Alex

A detailed research study on the Soil Conditioners Market was recently published by DataIntelo. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial […]
All news News

Spunbond Nonwoven Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast To 2021-2026

Credible Markets

The Global Research Report Provides a Detailed Analysis of Market, Based on Competitive Intensity and How the Competition Will Take Shape in Coming Years. The report titled on “Spunbond Nonwoven Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, Application and Forecast to 2021-2026” firstly introduced the Spunbond Nonwoven Market basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications […]
All news Energy News Space

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market 2020 New Technology, Top Key Players, Business Overview, Industry Analysis and Shares, Forecast – 2025

anita_adroit

The recent report on the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market focuses on some of the important aspects of this business space. Further, the report contains recent updates, market requests and pivotal business techniques that that help the industry along with the businesses operating in it. The business strategies mentioned in the report are thoroughly analyzed […]