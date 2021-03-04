Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium–sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89–92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 °C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6222448-sodium-sulfur-battery-market-in-south-korea-manufacturing

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-Sulfur Battery in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)

South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 (%)

The global Sodium-Sulfur Battery market was valued at 85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 545.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 59.2% during the forecast period. While the Sodium-Sulfur Battery market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-specialty-sealants-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-09

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium-Sulfur Battery production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery

Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nutrition-products-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-05

South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Power Industry

Renewable Energy Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/specialty-petroleum-wax-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-02

Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)

Total South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

NGK

Sesse-power

Wuhuhaili

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/out-of-home-tea-global-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-05

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105