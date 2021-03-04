Global Soft Drinks in Argentina Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a huge shift from foodservice to retail consumption of soft drinks in Argentina in 2020. Retail sales were also boosted by initial stockpiling at the start of the crisis. However, overall consumption was negatively affected by Argentina’s extensive three-month lockdown, ongoing financial crisis and rampant inflation, which have combined to result in lower purchasing power among middle and low income consumers. According to various reports, se…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010668-soft-drinks-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-specialty-printing-consumables-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/online-fundraising-software-market-2021-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-2027-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-water-treatment-chemicals-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-liquid-applied-membranes-market-size-study-by-type-bituminous-membranes-elastomeric-membranes-and-cementitious-membranes-by-application-roofing-walls-building-structures-and-roadways-by-end-use-industry-residential-construction-commercial-construction-and-public-infrastructure-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Soft Drinks in Argentina

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 22 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 23 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in Argentina

Trends

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 pandemic results in massive drop in foodservice sales

Growing concerns over sugar consumption fuel low calorie cola carbonates sales

Coca-Cola Argentina experiencing growing competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice carbonates sales not expected to recover until end of 2023

Crisis drives demand for lower priced domestic brands

Rising health awareness fuels shift towards lower sugar brands

CATEGORY DATA

Table 33 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

Table 34 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020

Table 35 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 36 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 37 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 38 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 39 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 40 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 41 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 42 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 46 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 47 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 48 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 49 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 50 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 51 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 52 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 53 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Juice sales hit hard by pandemic lockdown and social distancing measures

Rising health awareness fuelling shift towards lower sugar alternatives

Smaller local players continue to gain sales share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New healthier brands set to drive recovery over coming years

Healthy competitive landscape driving innovation

Rising price sensitivity driving demand for soft drinks

CATEGORY DATA

Table 54 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 55 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 56 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 57 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 58 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 59 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 60 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 61 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 62 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 63 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 64 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 65 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 66 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 67 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 68 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Bottled water hit hard by massive decline in foodservice demand

Economic crisis forces consumers to shift to cheaper alternatives

Increasing competition drives Aguas Danone de Argentina to invest in innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sluggish recovery in foodservice sales expected due to economic crisis

Strong growth potential for cheaper purified bottled water

Rising health awareness fuelling shift away from flavoured bottled water

CATEGORY DATA

Table 69 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 70 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 71 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 72 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 73 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 74 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 75 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 76 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 77 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 78 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 79 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 80 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand negatively impacted by pandemic lockdown measures

Rising consumer health awareness fuels shift towards reduced sugar sports drinks

Powerade continues to gain share thanks to strong promotional support

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reopening of sports clubs and gyms to drive recovery of sports drinks sales

Leading brands invest in innovative products and packaging to attract customers

Growing competition from domestic private label ranges

CATEGORY DATA

Table 81 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 82 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 83 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 84 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 85 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 86 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 87 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 88 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 89 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 90 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 91 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 92 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for energy drinks hit by massive decline in consumption occasions

Competition continues to intensify in still concentrated landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Re-opening of economy to fuel rapid recovery of energy drinks sales

Strong scope for new day time consumption occasions

Rising consumer health awareness fuelling interest in low calorie options

CATEGORY DATA

Table 93 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 94 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 95 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 96 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 97 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 98 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 99 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 100 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 101 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 102 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 103 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 104 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 crisis drives consumers towards cheaper powder concentrates

Liquid concentrates sales supported by popularity of amargos

Mondelez experiencing growing competition from smaller domestic players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Liquid concentrates slated for further sales declines

Economic crisis driving expansion of private label ranges

Growing competition from cheaper alternatives and tap water

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 2 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 105 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 106 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 107 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 108 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 109 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Liquid Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 110 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Powder Concentrates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 111 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 112 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 113 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 114 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 115 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 116 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 117 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 118 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 119 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 120 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 121 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 122 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown measures severely restrict RTD tea consumption occasions

Withdrawal of Fuze Tea continues to negatively impact demand

Fitoplus continues to benefit from lack of competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand among higher income consumers to support recovery

Producers look to attract customers with new innovative flavours

Rising consumer health awareness fuelling interest in green RTD tea

CATEGORY DATA

Table 123 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 124 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 125 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 126 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 127 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 128 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 129 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 130 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 131 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 132 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 133 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 134 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 135 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

2020 IMPACT….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105