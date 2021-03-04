Global Soft Drinks in Argentina Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a huge shift from foodservice to retail consumption of soft drinks in Argentina in 2020. Retail sales were also boosted by initial stockpiling at the start of the crisis. However, overall consumption was negatively affected by Argentina’s extensive three-month lockdown, ongoing financial crisis and rampant inflation, which have combined to result in lower purchasing power among middle and low income consumers. According to various reports, se…
Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Soft Drinks in Argentina
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
MARKET DATA
APPENDIX
Fountain sales in Argentina
Trends
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 pandemic results in massive drop in foodservice sales
Growing concerns over sugar consumption fuel low calorie cola carbonates sales
Coca-Cola Argentina experiencing growing competition
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Foodservice carbonates sales not expected to recover until end of 2023
Crisis drives demand for lower priced domestic brands
Rising health awareness fuels shift towards lower sugar brands
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Juice sales hit hard by pandemic lockdown and social distancing measures
Rising health awareness fuelling shift towards lower sugar alternatives
Smaller local players continue to gain sales share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
New healthier brands set to drive recovery over coming years
Healthy competitive landscape driving innovation
Rising price sensitivity driving demand for soft drinks
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Bottled water hit hard by massive decline in foodservice demand
Economic crisis forces consumers to shift to cheaper alternatives
Increasing competition drives Aguas Danone de Argentina to invest in innovation
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sluggish recovery in foodservice sales expected due to economic crisis
Strong growth potential for cheaper purified bottled water
Rising health awareness fuelling shift away from flavoured bottled water
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand negatively impacted by pandemic lockdown measures
Rising consumer health awareness fuels shift towards reduced sugar sports drinks
Powerade continues to gain share thanks to strong promotional support
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Reopening of sports clubs and gyms to drive recovery of sports drinks sales
Leading brands invest in innovative products and packaging to attract customers
Growing competition from domestic private label ranges
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for energy drinks hit by massive decline in consumption occasions
Competition continues to intensify in still concentrated landscape
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Re-opening of economy to fuel rapid recovery of energy drinks sales
Strong scope for new day time consumption occasions
Rising consumer health awareness fuelling interest in low calorie options
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 crisis drives consumers towards cheaper powder concentrates
Liquid concentrates sales supported by popularity of amargos
Mondelez experiencing growing competition from smaller domestic players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Liquid concentrates slated for further sales declines
Economic crisis driving expansion of private label ranges
Growing competition from cheaper alternatives and tap water
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown measures severely restrict RTD tea consumption occasions
Withdrawal of Fuze Tea continues to negatively impact demand
Fitoplus continues to benefit from lack of competition
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand among higher income consumers to support recovery
Producers look to attract customers with new innovative flavours
Rising consumer health awareness fuelling interest in green RTD tea
CATEGORY DATA
2020 IMPACT
2020 IMPACT….continued
