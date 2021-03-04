Global Soft Drinks in Azerbaijan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The Azerbaijani government moved to shorten foodservice opening hours on 22 March, before closing all foodservice outlets altogether on 29 March. Some outlets were permitted to reopen on 4 May, but these did not include those in the country’s biggest cities, Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit and Lankaran, where the rates of COVID-19 infection were still high. In practice this meant that approximately 90% of the on-trade remained closed throughout May. By June, all retail outlets – including grocery stores -…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010671-soft-drinks-in-azerbaijan
Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-disease-treatment-global-markets-2021-02-25
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-payroll-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sapphire-glass-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/alpha-4-beta-2-neuronal-nicotinic-receptor-nnr-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Soft Drinks in Azerbaijan
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019
Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019
Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019
Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019
Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 19 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 20 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020
Table 21 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025
Table 24 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 27 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Foodservice closures lead to drastic on-trade decline
Increased at-home consumption drives demand for larger bottle sizes
Health and wellness trend helps low-calorie carbonates to grow
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Expansion of retail chains to bring carbonates to new consumers
Foodservice recovery to allow carbonates to return to growth in on-trade
Low-calorie carbonates to benefit from ongoing health and wellness trend
CATEGORY DATA
Table 31 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020
Table 32 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020
Table 33 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 34 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 35 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 36 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 37 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 38 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 39 Sales of Carbonates by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020
Table 40 Sales of Carbonates by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 41 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 42 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 43 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020
Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020
Table 45 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 46 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 47 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 48 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 49 Forecast Sales of Carbonates by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025
Table 50 Forecast Sales of Carbonates by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Closures in foodservice bring on-trade volumes down to a fraction of their former levels
Juice losing out to fresh fruit as consumers seek to lower grocery bills
Lack of knowledge among consumers an obstacle to current value growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Juice to face increasing battles to retain its key consumers
Local brands to come to the fore in light of continued downtrading
Growing interest in healthier products to lead consumers to pomegranate juice
CATEGORY DATA
Table 51 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 52 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 53 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 54 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 55 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 56 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020
Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020
Table 59 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 60 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 61 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 62 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Switch to home-based lifestyles fuels demand for still bottled water
Quarantine stockpiling further boosts off-trade volume sales
Glass bottles lose out in both on-trade and off-trade
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery of tourism sector to support on-trade volume sales
Off-trade consumption to rise in line with population growth and global warming
Improvements to wells and pumps to lessen reliance on bottled water
CATEGORY DATA
Table 63 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 64 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 65 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 66 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 67 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 68 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 69 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020
Table 70 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020
Table 71 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 72 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 73 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 74 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
2020 IMPACT
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Reduced disposable incomes slow down on-trade current value growth
Stricter regulation brings natural ingredients to the fore
Quarantine causes huge fall in both on-trade and off-trade consumption
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth in energy drinks consumption to speed up again as consumers return to old lifestyles
Rising unit prices and reduced purchasing power to limit volume growth
Healthy brands to drive overall growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 75 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020
Table 76 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020
Table 77 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 78 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 79 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 80 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 81 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 82 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 83 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025
Table 84 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025
Table 85 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 86 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Concentrates in the off-trade slightly affected by economic concerns
Foodservice closures cause serious decline in on-trade volumes
Off-trade retail of concentrates unaffected by pre-quarantine stockpiling
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
On-trade volumes to recover in line with foodservice recovery
Development to be slowed by failure to attract new consumers
Negative perception to further lower demand for concentrates
CATEGORY DATA
Concentrates Conversions
Summary 2 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format
Table 87 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 88 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 89 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 90 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 91 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 92 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 93 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020
Table 94 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020
Table 95 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 96 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 97 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 98 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 99 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 100 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 101 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 102 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Switch to home-based lifestyles harms off-trade volumes
RTD tea heavily affected by on-trade closures
RTD tea fails to capture consumers’ interest
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
On-trade volumes to recover in line with foodservice and tourism recovery
Affordable local brands to help consumption to increase
Price sensitive consumers to trade down from RTD tea
CATEGORY DATA
Table 103 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 104 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 105 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 106 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 107 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 108 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 109 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020
Table 110 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020
Table 111 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 112 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 113 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 114 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lack of awareness stalls development of RTD coffee
RTD coffee continues to lose consumers to energy drinks
Price sensitive consumers not tempted by RTD coffee
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A growing coffee culture to drive sales of RTD coffee
Retail development to support growth in consumption
RTD coffee to remain a niche product
CATEGORY DATA
Table 115 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2015-2020
Table 116 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2015-2020
Table 117 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 118 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 119 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 120 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 121 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2016-2020
Table 122 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2017-2020
Table 123 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2020-2025
Table 124 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2020-2025
Table 125 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 126 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/