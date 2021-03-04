Global Soft Drinks in Azerbaijan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The Azerbaijani government moved to shorten foodservice opening hours on 22 March, before closing all foodservice outlets altogether on 29 March. Some outlets were permitted to reopen on 4 May, but these did not include those in the country’s biggest cities, Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit and Lankaran, where the rates of COVID-19 infection were still high. In practice this meant that approximately 90% of the on-trade remained closed throughout May. By June, all retail outlets – including grocery stores -…

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Soft Drinks in Azerbaijan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

MARKET DATA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Closures in foodservice bring on-trade volumes down to a fraction of their former levels

Juice losing out to fresh fruit as consumers seek to lower grocery bills

Lack of knowledge among consumers an obstacle to current value growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Juice to face increasing battles to retain its key consumers

Local brands to come to the fore in light of continued downtrading

Growing interest in healthier products to lead consumers to pomegranate juice

CATEGORY DATA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Switch to home-based lifestyles fuels demand for still bottled water

Quarantine stockpiling further boosts off-trade volume sales

Glass bottles lose out in both on-trade and off-trade

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery of tourism sector to support on-trade volume sales

Off-trade consumption to rise in line with population growth and global warming

Improvements to wells and pumps to lessen reliance on bottled water

CATEGORY DATA

2020 IMPACT

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduced disposable incomes slow down on-trade current value growth

Stricter regulation brings natural ingredients to the fore

Quarantine causes huge fall in both on-trade and off-trade consumption

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth in energy drinks consumption to speed up again as consumers return to old lifestyles

Rising unit prices and reduced purchasing power to limit volume growth

Healthy brands to drive overall growth

CATEGORY DATA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Concentrates in the off-trade slightly affected by economic concerns

Foodservice closures cause serious decline in on-trade volumes

Off-trade retail of concentrates unaffected by pre-quarantine stockpiling

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade volumes to recover in line with foodservice recovery

Development to be slowed by failure to attract new consumers

Negative perception to further lower demand for concentrates

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 2 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Switch to home-based lifestyles harms off-trade volumes

RTD tea heavily affected by on-trade closures

RTD tea fails to capture consumers’ interest

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade volumes to recover in line with foodservice and tourism recovery

Affordable local brands to help consumption to increase

Price sensitive consumers to trade down from RTD tea

CATEGORY DATA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lack of awareness stalls development of RTD coffee

RTD coffee continues to lose consumers to energy drinks

Price sensitive consumers not tempted by RTD coffee

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A growing coffee culture to drive sales of RTD coffee

Retail development to support growth in consumption

RTD coffee to remain a niche product

CATEGORY DATA

