Global Soft Drinks in Germany Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has boosted demand in several categories of soft drinks in Germany. Consumers started to stockpile bottled water and juice, in particular, to ensure supply and minimise the number of trips to the shops. Juice, a category that has suffered from an image of rather unhealthy products containing too much sugar, has enjoyed a significant rebound in 2020. The resurgence in juice is also due to its high vitamin content and potential immune system-enhancing benefits,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010677-soft-drinks-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oil-less-scroll-vacuum-pumps-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-defense-electronics-market-analysis-by-domain-air-maritime-land-space-services-application-by-region-by-country-2020-edition-market-insights-covid-19-impact-competition-and-forecast-2020-2025-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-adult-go-karts-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-2-2h-benzotriazol-2-yl-4-1133-tetramethylbutylphenol-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Soft Drinks in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Total Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Total Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of On-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of On-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 24 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 25 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 26 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 27 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in Germany

Trends

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

On-trade sales suffer as the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) leads to the closure of clubs, bars, pubs and restaurants

Shift to one-stop shopping and promotions boost sales through supermarkets and discounters

Reduced sugar carbonates drives category as COVID-19 increases health awareness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-trade recovery and pandemic stockpiling set to hamper off-trade volume and value sales in the short term

Perceived healthier juice-infused alternatives offer added-value possibilities for carbonates

Local players tap into sustainability and premium needs of consumers to challenge global players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 37 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

Table 38 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020

Table 39 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 40 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 41 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 42 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 43 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 44 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 45 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 46 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 47 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 48 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 49 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 50 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 52 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 53 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 54 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 55 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 56 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 57 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Off-trade sales spike as Coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis revives interest in vitamin-high juice products

Retail sales rise as home seclusion increases time to experiment with premium juice and cocktail recipes

On-trade closures remove strong sales driver as ingredient for cocktails in bars and clubs

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Local juices from local fruit and vegetables offer way around supply chain concerns

Juice fits the bill as consumers look to naturally healthy options for a wider range of consumption occasions

Enduring concerns over high sugar content set to hamper retail sales of juice in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 58 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 59 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 60 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 61 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 62 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 63 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 64 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 65 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 66 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 67 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 68 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 69 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 70 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 71 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 72 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105