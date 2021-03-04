Global Soft Drinks in Mexico Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Mexico led to a national wide lockdown installed by the government on 31 March. Restrictions of the lockdown included the closure of all non-essential stores, including foodservice outlets, while consumers were asked to stay at home as much as possible. Reasons to leave the home included grocery shopping, and visiting pharmacies, with grocery retailers remaining open during this time. The lockdown period led some consumers to stockpile essential goods. Many feared the…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010684-soft-drinks-in-mexico
Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-speciality-chemicals-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-data-discovery-software-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-02-26
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-lift-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ocular-inflammation-and-pain-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-26
Table of Contents
Soft Drinks in Mexico
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on soft drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for soft drinks?
CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025
CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019
Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019
Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019
Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019
Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Total Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Total Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of On-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of On-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020
Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 23 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 24 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 25 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 26 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020
Table 27 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 33 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
Fountain sales in Mexico
Trends
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 restrictions increases home consumption, as price-sensitivity boosts sales of multipacks
New labelling regulations challenge sales of carbonates as the interest in health and wellness is boosted by COVID-19
Coca-Cola Mexico focuses on its health positioning to maintain its lead in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery for on-trade sales from 2021, as consumers return to foodservice outlets
Labelling regulations and consumers concerns surrounding sugar content challenge sales
The health and wellness trend, boosted by COVID-19, shapes manufacturers new product developments
CATEGORY DATA
Table 37 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020
Table 38 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020
Table 39 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 40 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 41 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 42 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 43 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 44 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 45 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020
Table 46 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 47 Leading Flavours for Non-cola Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 48 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 49 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 50 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020
Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020
Table 52 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 53 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 54 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 55 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 56 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025
Table 57 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/