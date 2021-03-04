All news

Global Soft Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Soft drinks in Ecuador will be severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, strict restrictions were put in place to limit citizens’ movement in Ecuador, including the closure of on-trade sales outlets. Restrictions to mobility in Ecuador mean that impulse consumption is expected to be reduced to almost zero in 2020, as consumers have not had to travel across cities for work, sports activities or education. This will considerably reduce the opportuni…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011287-soft-drinks-in-ecuador

 

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Soft Drinks in Ecuador

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 19 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 21 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

