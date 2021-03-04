All news

Global Soft Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Soft Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Despite the government not implementing a lockdown in Belarus in 2020, current value and volume sales will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic overall. Trends such as stockpiling have had little impact on soft drinks, with consumers choosing to bulk buy more essential items instead. Likewise, the failing economy has left many consumers unemployed or with reduced disposable incomes meaning many have had to adopt economising across all their spending. This has impacted some product areas such as…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011279-soft-drinks-in-belarus

 

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hivaids-diagnostics-market-size-study-by-product-consumables-instruments-and-software-services-by-test-type-antibody-test-viral-load-tests-cd4-test-test-for-early-infant-diagnosis-and-tests-for-viral-identification-by-end-user-diagnostics-laboratories-hospitals-blood-banks-home-care-settings-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

 

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-emergency-mobile-substation-sale-insights-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mechanical-convection-oven-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-animation-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-component-software-and-services-deployment-mode-cloud-and-on-premises-by-type-traditional-animation-2d-vector-based-animation-3d-computer-animation-motion-graphics-and-stop-motion-by-industry-media-and-entertainment-education-retail-healthcare-manufacturing-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Content:

Soft Drinks in Belarus

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 22 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 23 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

British Standard Conveyor Chains Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Sugiyama Chain Co. ltd.,Renold Plc, John King Chains Limited, Sedis(Murugappa Group), Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Brooks Ltd, Cobalt Chains

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The British Standard Conveyor Chains Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The British Standard Conveyor Chains Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with […]
All news

Vertebroplasty Bone Cement�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Vertebroplasty Bone Cement Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present […]
All news

Elevator Modernization Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2027 | Top Players Analysis- KONE Elevator, Schindler Group, Otis Elevator company, Mitsubishi Electric, Kohler Elevator, etc.

Alex

The newly added research report by Industry Growth Insights (IGI) on the Global Elevator Modernization Market is a detailed guide to understand several factors that play a vital role in growth progression. The report is fabricated in such a way that fosters the investment decisions and motivates crucial investment discretion for new businesses looking out […]