Global Soft Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Soft Drinks in Norway

Non-essential soft drinks categories like sports drinks and energy drinks were hit hardest by the current crisis in Hungary. However, the decline was prevalent in almost all categories except for concentrates and functional drinks with added vitamin content, especially those enriched with Vitamin C. Health consciousness has become of utmost importance for consumers during the pandemic, boosting demand for products that enhance the immune system.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010001-soft-drinks-in-norway

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-paints-coatings-market-size-study-by-resin-acrylic-alkyd-epoxy-polyurethane-polyester-by-technology-waterborne-solvent-borne-powder-coating-by-application-architectural-residential-non-residential-industrial-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/biorefinery-products-global-markets-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-probiotic-products-market-2021-covid-19-impact-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ionotropic-glutamate-receptor-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Soft Drinks in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 22 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 23 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in Norway

Trends

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With consumers spending more time at home, COVID-19 drives shift from on-trade to off-trade

Consumers shift from regular to low calorie cola carbonates in growing numbers

Coca-Cola European Partners Norge AS focuses on launching low-calorie products to protect its leadership position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing health consciousness will weigh on growth in off-trade volume demand for carbonated beverages

New product development will remain focused on reduced-sugar offerings, particularly for existing brands

COVID-19 will help to push e-commerce towards the mainstream

CATEGORY DATA

Table 33 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

Table 34 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020

Table 35 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 36 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 37 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 38 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 39 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 40 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 41 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 42 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 47 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 48 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 49 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 50 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 51 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 52 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With more consumers eating a sit-down breakfast, COVID-19 boots demand for juice

Demand continues to shift from nectars to not from concentrate 100% juice, which consumers perceive as higher quality

Leader Sunniva Drikker AS focuses on premiumisation and health and wellness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth in volume demand will be undermined by consumers seeking to drink ‘less but better’

Convenience, functionality and purity will be key to new product development

COVID-19 will add impetus to e-commerce growth in juice

CATEGORY DATA

Table 53 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 54 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 55 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 56 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 57 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 58 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 59 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 60 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 61 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 62 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 63 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 64 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 65 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 66 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 67 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions and fear of contagion shift volume sales from the on-trade to the off-trade

Sustainability, natural ingredients and convenience are key demand drivers

Private label puts downward pressure on unit price and poses a growing threat to branded products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post-pandemic recovery will drive rebound in on-trade demand

Functional bottled water will continue to enjoy strong growth as a healthier alternative to such soft drinks as carbonates

With consumers increasingly comfortable shopping online, e-commerce will continue to grow in importance as a distribution channel

CATEGORY DATA

Table 68 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 69 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 70 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 71 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 72 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 73 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 74 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 75 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 76 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 77 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 78 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 79 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Despite gym closures, growth in demand for sports drinks remains fairly robust

Launch of Monster raises the level of competition but also helps to increase awareness of sports drinks

Pandemic drives shift in distribution from convenience stores and forecourt retailers to discounters, supermarkets and e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Deepening health and wellness trend will help to drive strong growth in demand for sports drinks

Reduced-sugar variants will help to broaden demand

Competition from functional bottled water and energy drinks set to intensify

CATEGORY DATA

Table 80 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 81 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 82 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 83 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 84 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 85 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 86 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 87 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 88 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 89 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 90 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 91 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shutdown of cross-border shopping boosts domestic demand, limiting slowdown in off-trade current value and values sales

Diverse brand positioning strategies widen the appeal of energy drinks, but competition from other ‘energising’ drinks is on the rise

Increased product innovation helps Red Bull Norge AS to stem its declining off-trade value share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gradual slowdown in off-trade volume and current value sales as demand matures

Reduced-sugar products still have significant room for growth

Competition from other types of soft drinks will grow more intense

CATEGORY DATA

Table 92 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 93 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 94 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 95 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 96 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 97 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 98 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 99 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 100 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 101 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 102 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 103 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More time spent at home boosts demand for concentrates

Tax change continues to boost demand for fruit-based, reduced-sugar concentrates

Strong position in both liquid and powder offerings helps Lerum Fabrikker AS maintain leadership

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Maturing demand will bring sluggish growth, but such products as SodaStream could broaden the appeal of concentrates

Powder concentrates will outperform liquid concentrates by attracting consumers from RTD tea

With consumers now more comfortable shopping online, e-commerce will continue to expand

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 2 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 104 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 105 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 106 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 107 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 108 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 109 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 110 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 111 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 112 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 113 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 114 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 115 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 116 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 117 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 118 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 119 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions undermine on-the-go consumption

Carbonated RTD tea and kombucha see strong demand growth due to their perceived healthfulness and widening distribution

Leader Tine SA is coming under pressure, particularly from private label

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased on-the-go consumption will drive rebound in off-trade demand

Naturally sweetened offerings will put pressure on established players

Recovery in on-trade demand will be gradual, as the economic impact of COVID-19 lingers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 120 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 121 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 122 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 123 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 124 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 125 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 126 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 127 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 128 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 129 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 130 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 131 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 132 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduction in the on-the-go consumption opportunities will slow growth in off-trade volume and current value sales

New products drive demand growth, with reduced-sugar offerings particularly popular

Honest poses a challenge to incumbent brands but also broadens the consumer base of RTD coffee

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The impetus provided to demand growth by new entrants will begin to lose steam

Increased competition from other emerging drinks will weight on growth in demand for RTD coffee

E-commerce will be the fastest-growing distribution channel for RTD coffee

CATEGORY DATA

Table 133 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2015-2020

Table 134 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2015-2020

Table 135 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 136 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 137 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 138 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 139 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2016-2020

Table 140 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2017-2020

Table 141 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2020-2025

Table 142 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2020-2025

Table 143 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 144 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACTSoft Drinks in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

CHART 1 Soft Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Soft Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 3 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

CHART 4 Soft Drinks Impact of Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2017-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Off-trade Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 22 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 23 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

Fountain sales in Norway

Trends

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With consumers spending more time at home, COVID-19 drives shift from on-trade to off-trade

Consumers shift from regular to low calorie cola carbonates in growing numbers

Coca-Cola European Partners Norge AS focuses on launching low-calorie products to protect its leadership position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing health consciousness will weigh on growth in off-trade volume demand for carbonated beverages

New product development will remain focused on reduced-sugar offerings, particularly for existing brands

COVID-19 will help to push e-commerce towards the mainstream

CATEGORY DATA

Table 33 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2015-2020

Table 34 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2015-2020

Table 35 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 36 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 37 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 38 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 39 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 40 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 41 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 42 Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 47 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 48 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 49 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 50 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 51 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 52 Forecast Total Sales of Carbonates by Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With more consumers eating a sit-down breakfast, COVID-19 boots demand for juice

Demand continues to shift from nectars to not from concentrate 100% juice, which consumers perceive as higher quality

Leader Sunniva Drikker AS focuses on premiumisation and health and wellness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth in volume demand will be undermined by consumers seeking to drink ‘less but better’

Convenience, functionality and purity will be key to new product development

COVID-19 will add impetus to e-commerce growth in juice

CATEGORY DATA

Table 53 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 54 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 55 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 56 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 57 Leading Flavours for Off-trade 100% Juice: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 58 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 59 Leading Flavours for Off-trade Nectars (25-99% Juice): % Volume 2015-2020

Table 60 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 61 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 62 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 63 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 64 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 65 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 66 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 67 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions and fear of contagion shift volume sales from the on-trade to the off-trade

Sustainability, natural ingredients and convenience are key demand drivers

Private label puts downward pressure on unit price and poses a growing threat to branded products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post-pandemic recovery will drive rebound in on-trade demand

Functional bottled water will continue to enjoy strong growth as a healthier alternative to such soft drinks as carbonates

With consumers increasingly comfortable shopping online, e-commerce will continue to grow in importance as a distribution channel

CATEGORY DATA

Table 68 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 69 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 70 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 71 Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 72 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 73 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 74 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2016-2020

Table 75 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Bottled Water: % Value 2017-2020

Table 76 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 77 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 78 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 79 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Bottled Water by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Despite gym closures, growth in demand for sports drinks remains fairly robust

Launch of Monster raises the level of competition but also helps to increase awareness of sports drinks

Pandemic drives shift in distribution from convenience stores and forecourt retailers to discounters, supermarkets and e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Deepening health and wellness trend will help to drive strong growth in demand for sports drinks

Reduced-sugar variants will help to broaden demand

Competition from functional bottled water and energy drinks set to intensify

CATEGORY DATA

Table 80 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 81 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 82 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 83 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 84 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 85 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 86 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 87 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 88 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 89 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 90 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 91 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shutdown of cross-border shopping boosts domestic demand, limiting slowdown in off-trade current value and values sales

Diverse brand positioning strategies widen the appeal of energy drinks, but competition from other ‘energising’ drinks is on the rise

Increased product innovation helps Red Bull Norge AS to stem its declining off-trade value share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gradual slowdown in off-trade volume and current value sales as demand matures

Reduced-sugar products still have significant room for growth

Competition from other types of soft drinks will grow more intense

CATEGORY DATA

Table 92 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2015-2020

Table 93 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2015-2020

Table 94 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 95 Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 96 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 97 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 98 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 99 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Energy Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 100 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Volume 2020-2025

Table 101 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: Value 2020-2025

Table 102 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 103 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Energy Drinks: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More time spent at home boosts demand for concentrates

Tax change continues to boost demand for fruit-based, reduced-sugar concentrates

Strong position in both liquid and powder offerings helps Lerum Fabrikker AS maintain leadership

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Maturing demand will bring sluggish growth, but such products as SodaStream could broaden the appeal of concentrates

Powder concentrates will outperform liquid concentrates by attracting consumers from RTD tea

With consumers now more comfortable shopping online, e-commerce will continue to expand

CATEGORY DATA

Concentrates Conversions

Summary 2 Concentrates Conversion Factors for Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Format

Table 104 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 105 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 106 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 107 Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 108 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 109 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 110 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2016-2020

Table 111 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Concentrates: % Value 2017-2020

Table 112 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 113 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Liquid Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 114 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 115 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Powder Concentrates (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 116 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 117 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 118 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 119 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Concentrates by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 restrictions undermine on-the-go consumption

Carbonated RTD tea and kombucha see strong demand growth due to their perceived healthfulness and widening distribution

Leader Tine SA is coming under pressure, particularly from private label

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased on-the-go consumption will drive rebound in off-trade demand

Naturally sweetened offerings will put pressure on established players

Recovery in on-trade demand will be gradual, as the economic impact of COVID-19 lingers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 120 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 121 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 122 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 123 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 124 Leading Flavours for Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 125 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 126 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 127 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 128 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 129 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 130 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 131 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 132 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduction in the on-the-go consumption opportunities will slow growth in off-trade volume and current value sales

New products drive demand growth, with reduced-sugar offerings particularly popular

Honest poses a challenge to incumbent brands but also broadens the consumer base of RTD coffee

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The impetus provided to demand growth by new entrants will begin to lose steam

Increased competition from other emerging drinks will weight on growth in demand for RTD coffee

E-commerce will be the fastest-growing distribution channel for RTD coffee

CATEGORY DATA

Table 133 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2015-2020

Table 134 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2015-2020

Table 135 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 136 Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 137 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 138 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 139 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2016-2020

Table 140 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Coffee: % Value 2017-2020

Table 141 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Volume 2020-2025

Table 142 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: Value 2020-2025

Table 143 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 144 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Coffee: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105